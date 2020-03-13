Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Rebecca Chase Williams


1949 - 2020
Rebecca Chase Williams, a longtime national correspondent for ABC News and later the mayor of Brookhaven, died March 11 of cancer. She was 70.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at H M Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel and her funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Marist School and St. Martin's Episcopal School.

Read the full obituary for Rebecca Chase Williams on dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
