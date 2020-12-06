CROCKETT (LODGE),
Rebecca
Age 94, of Durham, NC died peacefully on November 27th at Brookdale-Durham.
Becky was born on Apple Pie Ridge in White Hall, VA, near Winchester, in 1925 to Bruce and Winifred Smith Lodge. She met and married Alex Crockett when both were working for the Winchester Star newspaper; their marriage lasted for 65 years until Alex's death in 2014. They were long-time residents of the Watts-Hillandale neighborhood, and their former home on Club Blvd, where they lived for over 50 years, is listed on the Durham Historic Preservation Commission Register.
Becky is survived by her three children, Lucy Crockett of Durham, A.G. Crockett and his wife, Gayley Middleton Crockett, also of Durham, and Bruce Crockett of Greensboro, NC, as well as her grandson, John Crockett of Atlanta, GA. In addition to her parents and her husband, Becky was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Lodge Thomas, her brother, John Lodge, and her beloved granddaughter, Kate Crockett.
Becky excelled at many things in her life. She was a writer, writing professionally for several newspapers, and writing and editing the employee newsletter for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of NC. She was an accomplished artist in several mediums, and her family and friends treasure the paintings that she did for them. She was a master gardener, and at one time had over 80 varieties of day lilies in her yard, including one that was named after her. Becky also taught as a volunteer for a number of years in a program for pregnant school age girls in the Durham Public Schools.
Becky was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Durham, and served the church in a number of capacities, volunteering in the office for many years until her health no longer permitted her to do so.
She was a life-long learner; after her children were grown and out of the house, she took an eclectic mix of college courses, not aiming at any particular degree, but rather just whatever interested her. She was interested in everything and everyone.
She excelled at all of these things, just as she excelled as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a homemaker, and she did so with a quiet grace, a constant smile, and a kind word for everyone that she encountered.
Becky will be buried next to Alex in the cemetery of Crockett's Cove Presbyterian Church outside Wytheville, VA. There will be a graveside service for the family, but no other memorial services are planned at this time due to Covid-related restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider a donation to either the White Hall United Methodist Church, where Becky grew up, or the First Presbyterian Church in Durham, her church home for most of her adult life. For White Hall UMC, donations should be sent to Lisa Bly, White Hall UMC Treasurer, PO Box 171, Stephenson, VA 22656. For First Presbyterian Church in Durham, donations may be made online on the church website at firstpres-durham.org
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
