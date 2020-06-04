ELY, Rebecca Darlene "Becky" Rebecca Darlene Ely passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Becky was born December 28, 1958. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin E. Smith, of Rockmart, GA, mother, Jackie Newborn, of Dalton, GA, and brother, Tony Smith, of Dalton, GA. Becky is survived by her loving husband, Mike Ely, of Douglasville, GA, children, Ben Ely, Naomi Ely (Wesley) and Lydia Ely (Richard), sisters, Angie Taylor (David), Christy Canup (Tim), and Karen Kuhlman. Also 3 grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



