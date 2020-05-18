Resources
Rebecca Evans Obituary
EVANS, Rebecca Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Evans of Covington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, peacefully at home, at the age of 91. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Cliff Blanchard of Saint Cloud, FL; son and daughter-in-law, G. Vincent, Jr. and Cyndi Evans of Conyers, GA; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A private graveside service for Mrs. Evans will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 11 AM, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington, with Ben Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NW, Covington, GA 30014.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020
