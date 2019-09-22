|
CAMPBELL, Rebecca Rebecca Freeman Campbell passed away September 3, 2019. Rebecca was born in Atlanta to Walter and Bessie Freeman in 1924, attended Druid Hills Elementary, Decatur High School and what is now Georgia State University, married John F. Campbell in 1946, and lived in Miami for 8 years before moving back to Atlanta in 1954. Recently, she has resided at Budd Terrace nursing home. She was predeceased by her husband and her eldest son John F. Campbell Jr., and is survived by daughter-in-law Trisha Campbell and granddaughters Elizabeth Jones and Rebecca Henderson and great-grandsons Owen and Oliver Jones and Ethan and Wyatt Smith, son Donald Campbell and daughter-in-law Alice Campbell and granddaughter Gillam Sinharoy, son Thomas Campbell, and son David Campbell and daughter-in-law Michelle Campbell and granddaughter Jennifer Campbell. Rebecca was a loving and supportive mother and friend, always willing to help others, and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at A.S. Turner Funeral Home on September 29, 2019 at 4 PM with visitation starting at 3 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019