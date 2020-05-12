|
|
BENEFIELD (GILMER), Rebecca Rebecca Gilmer Benefield passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 53 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. A graduate of Davidson College and the University of Georgia School of Law, Becca was a true example of the often over used description of Renaissance woman. Attorney, equestrian, home designer, gardener, chef, skier, world traveler and lover of the very finest literature ever created by humankind. But far more important than all of those wonders was the extreme kindness and generosity she extended to friends and loved ones. If there was a need, Becca was there to help. She took the biblical admonition to love God and one's neighbor very seriously and was never distracted from those elemental imperatives. Becca's family was her most highly prized possession. She loved and was adored by her husband Harold Benefield. She sacrificed a legal career to care for her son, Hardy Simpson. She was a solid rock for her widowed mother, Doreen Gilmer. She drove her brother, William Gilmer, to distraction but loved him deeply. Her step-children were her children, too: Lawson Benefield (Leslie) and Maggie Galbraith (Andrew). Her granddaughters, Vivian, Allison and Noelle brought her indescribable joy. Her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins were not merely extended family, they were as proximate as her own warm heart. Becca Benefield was vastly adored and will be forever remembered with the greatest of joy. A service honoring her life will be scheduled at a time when we can safely gather.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020