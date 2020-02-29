Services
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 422-1234
Rebecca Meador Obituary
MEADOR, Rebecca Rebecca Brookman Meador, 76, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 3, at Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA with Dr. Don Mason officiating. Rebecca was born in Roanoake, Virginia. She married Richard Meador, her husband of 52 years. She is survived by Richard Meador; daughters, Amy Meador Bell (Kevin) of Marietta, Jill Meador Frachiseur (John) of Woodstock; grandchildren, Jake Andrew Bell, Anna Grace Frachiseur and William Daniel Frachiseur. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 PM, on Monday, March 2, at Marietta Funeral Home, located at 915 Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066. Online Condolences my expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020
