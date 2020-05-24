|
MORRIS (ANDREWS), Rebecca Rebecca Andrews Morris, age 71, transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 17, 2020 after her brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Rebecca was born Dec. 2, 1948 to Dave and Bonnie Andrews in Newberry, SC. She lived in Marietta, GA, and attended Campbell High School, University of West Georgia and John Robert Powers Modeling School. She modeled for the iconic Richs Department Store in Atlanta and hosted their morning fashion spot on WSB-TV. She was the fashion coordinator for Sears Cumberland and developed their Winnie-the-Pooh Fashion Program. Her passion in life was her faith and being a supportive and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was an avid encourager to all she knew. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, J. Richard Morris, children Jonathan Morris and Jessica Thompson, grandchildren Carley Morris, Layla Morris, Colton Thompson and Parker Thompson, and sister Linda Bayne Duffey. During these unprecedented times no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or at . Condolences can be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020