SCHAAF (ROBERTS), Rebecca "Becky" Rebecca "Becky" Roberts Schaaf a longtime resident of Dunwoody died on Monday, the 27th of January 2020. Becky was a member and past president of the Dunwoody Woman's Club a member of the Spruill Arts Guild, St Margaret's Circle and Red Hat Dahlins. A native of Knoxville, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Margarette P. and Delmar S. Roberts. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of over 49 years, Michael J. Schaaf; first cousin, "Little Sister" Martha Fox Gallman of Huntsville, AL; special aunt, Maude Fox of Oliver Springs, TN; aunts, Marion Stubbs of Knoxville, TN, Myra Parten of Powell, TN; beloved furry baby, "Sox"; and extended family. Michael would like to thank Elise Schaaf and Patrick Schaaf for their continued care and support. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs on Wednesday, the 5th of February from twelve o'clock, noon until one o'clock with memorial services being held at one o'clock with Deacon Ed Krise officating. A reception and time of fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to PAWS Atlanta, 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035 or Life Line Project DeKalb County, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340 in memory of Becky Schaaf.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020