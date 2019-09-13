Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
rebecca slover
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodbine Cemetery
Jefferson, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for rebecca slover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

rebecca slover


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
rebecca slover Obituary
SLOVER, Rebecca Rebecca (Becky) Slover, age 89, of Cumming, GA passed away September 11, 2019. Becky was born in Athens, GA, February 21, 1930. She lived most of her adult life in Atlanta and Cumming, GA. She was the daughter of the late Jess C. Tolbert and Ruby Spratlin Tolbert of Jefferson, GA. Becky attended Martin Institute Grammar school graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed continuing education courses in art, interior design and gourmet cooking. She was a loving wife for 71 years to Jack G. Slover, Sr. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed bridge, bowling, travel and was an outstanding cook. Enjoyed her early career at Jackson E. M. C., Sears Roebuck in the buyer's department and the National Biscuit Company in the sales Office until the late 50's. Becky served as a volunteer Pink Lady at the South Fulton Hospital and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary Cacade East Point Elks Club. Enjoyed and assisted her husband Jack in his client relations and travel. Survived by her son Jack G. Slover, Jr. and wife Jade Slover of Vinings, GA and daughter Ginger S. Riggs and Husband Wade Riggs of Gadsden, TN. Five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Brother Melvin (Monk) Tolbert of Pendergrass, GA along with many nieces and nephews and friends. Becky was a member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church and the Sorta Fifty Sunday School class. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2 till 6 PM. Funeral Service will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 AM. There will be a luncheon to follow service in the Community Room. Graveside Service will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, GA on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 3 PM. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040 770-886-9899. www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now