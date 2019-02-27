Resources More Obituaries for Rebecca SUGGS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rebecca SUGGS

SUGGS, Rebecca Jordan "Becky" Rebecca Jordan Suggs "Becky" of Lilburn, GA went to be with Jesus on February 19, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born November 9, 1944 In Statesboro, GA to James H. Jordan Sr. and Mary Jane Bowen. She grew up in Sylvania, GA, Chickamauga, GA and Canton, GA which she called home and where her father was Principal of Cherokee High School. She spent many happy summers of her youth in Reidsville, GA with her aunt Alma Jordan and cousin Marion and later with her boys helping her brother Jim with his U-Pick Peach stand. She inherited her father's birth place which she convinced her husband to renovate. She loving and humorously called it "the farm", all 5 acres. She was a 1962 graduate of Cherokee High School; attended Emory at Oxford University and received her BA in Elementary Education from Emory University; Masters Degree from Georgia State University, transferring credits from Georgia Southern University; and Specialist Degree from the University of Mississippi Hattiesburg. She followed her mother and aunts Grace (Mimi) Bowen Locatell, Alma Simms Jordan, and Ruby Jordan into the teaching profession. She loved children and they loved her. She taught for over 32 years in Fulton County, GA, Mobile, AL and Gwinnett County where she was a strong advocate of the Readiness program and taught Readiness/First Grade and then Kindergarten, First, and Second Grades. Retiring from Gwinnett County after 25 years in 2003, she enjoyed traveling with husband Ken and friends throughout the U.S. and many parts of the world. They met many interesting people and made friendships that have lasted over the years. She enjoyed playing the piano and in her youth she won awards and enjoyed accompanying others. She enjoyed being with her grandsons; doing the daily crossword; playing Free Cell and other games on her laptop while she watched HGTV and following friends on Facebook. She was a member of GCREA and the IOTA chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority where she held the office of Co-President among many others. She was a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program in Gwinnett County. She went on work mission trips with husband Ken and other members of her church. She was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church in Lilburn, GA for 43 years where she taught children's Sunday school and the AGAPE class for special adults; she missed few summers teaching Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Upper Room/Friendship adult Sunday school class and a member of the United Methodist Women's Hattie Chewning Circle of Friends. She was truly a special person and will be missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her parents and older brother James H. Jordan, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Harvey Kenneth (Ken) Suggs. Lilburn, GA; sons Ken, Jr. and fianc?e Velvet Lacasse of Gainesville, GA and Robert of Lilburn; beloved grandsons, Shannon Suggs, Roswell, GA and Maddux Suggs, Sandy Springs, GA; sisters in law Mary Bufford, Biloxi, MS and Judy Jordan, Reidsville, GA; special niece, Hope Jordan Oliver and her children Adam, Mary Grace, and Paul of Reidsville, GA; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Remains are to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Harmony Grove UMC, 50 Harmony Grove RD Lilburn, GA 30047 on March 9, 2019 where the family will receive friends and family at 1:00PM with the service commencing at 2:00 PM. The service will be conducted by Pastors Debbie Carlton and Jim Landis. A grave side service will be held at the Reidsville city cemetery at 2:00 PM on March 16, 2019 officiated by Reverend Marc Foster Pastor at Reidsville UMC; family and friends are invited to gather in the church fellowship hall at noon for a light luncheon. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Pollard Hall Fund at Harmony Grove, to the Helen Jordan Scholarship Fund at Reidsville UMC, 123 East Brazell St, Reidsville, GA 30453 or to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019