TREADWAY, Rebecca
Rebecca Jane Treadway (Mama B), was born October 8, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Harry M. and Charlotte Stair Watson.
Becky peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7th with loved ones surrounding her.
Becky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was married to her husband, Bruce Treadway, for 34 beautiful years. Spending time with her family and close friends was always a treasured gift to her.
Bruce and their five children, Corbin (Robin Rowe), Ann (Brad Flack), Susan Rowe, Mandy (Jason Scherer), and Katie (Bill White) are so grateful for the gracious love and care of their mother. Her fourteen grandchildren, Maddie, Ryan, Rebecca, Anna Claire, Olivia, Mason, Jack, Ellie, Ruby, Annie, Lulu, Modi, Mary Kate, and Ransom will forever treasure the memories they have been able to share with their grandmother. Becky also adored her sister Kane (Joe Mont McAfee) and her brother Mitchell (Kate Watson).
In addition to her family, she was blessed to have incredible friends throughout her life that felt as though they were family as well. Becky graduated from West High School and continued her studies at The University of Tennessee, where she enjoyed being a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She had the most beautiful way of finding the good in every circumstance and every person in her life.
There were a few small joys that she treasured including, sewing, picking blueberries, gardening, traveling, reading, making biscuits or banana bread, hiking, shopping, golfing, and studying the Bible. Whether she was watching the sunrise, collecting shells with her grandchildren or walking in prayer, the beach was a place where she felt most at peace. Most importantly, she held a steadfast and unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ. She was consistently in prayer and always found great fulfillment in reading God's Word.
Her heart for Jesus, compelled her to invest in different organizations in her community that would support, uplift, and empower others including, the Bald Ridge Lodge for young men, Young Life and the local food pantry. She also loved meeting regularly with her small group and attended Browns Bridge Community Church with Bruce. She found every opportunity to love the people around her whether or not they were part of her family.
The visitation will be on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will take place in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 4:00pm, with a reception to follow. The service will also be live streamed on our McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899