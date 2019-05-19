MCCLAIN, Jr., Reese C. Reese C. McClain Jr. passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. Reese was born in December of 1940 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and attended Red Bank High School. After high school, Reese attended The University of Chattanooga where he was a proud brother of Kappa Sigma fraternity, member of the golf team and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Reese's career spanned over 40 years in the cement and ready-mix industry. He began his career with General Portland Cement Company in Greensboro, North Carolina and worked throughout the southeast. During this time, he met Kay Bruno on a blind date at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Reese and Kay were married in 1972 and they soon moved to Oklahoma City for Reese's job at Dolese Ready Mix. There, their two sons Reese III (Tommy) and John were born. In 1985, they relocated to Atlanta with General Portland Cement, which was then acquired by Lafarge Corporation. Over the following 21 years, he would also reside in Detroit and Kansas City. Reese thoroughly enjoyed taking care of his customers in the industry and many became lifelong friends. Reese retired from Lafarge in 2006. During his time in Kansas City, Reese married Pam Berry (McClain) and once retired, they moved to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, where he enjoyed fishing, playing golf and hosting parties with friends. In 2016, Reese moved back to Kansas City to be close to his boys. He is preceded in death, by his father, Reese C. McClain Sr., his mother, Rhonette Colquitt McClain, his wife, Mary Kathryn McClain, his brother William C. "Bo" McClain, brother-in-law, Richard Gregory, sister-in-law Marty McCall & sister-in-law Jacque Connor. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Gregory, sister-in-law, Barbara McClain, his sons, Reese McClain III (Allison) and John McClain (Kristen), fourteen nieces and nephews and seven grandchildren Margot, Vance, Edmund, Georgia, William, Tyler, and Owen McClain. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11AM at McGilley State Line Chapel located at 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Kansas City Urban Young Life in memory of Reese. Young Life c/o Area MO-25 PO Box 520 Colorado Springs, CO 80901-0520 or www.younglife.org. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019