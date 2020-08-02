1/1
Regina Fletcher
1967 - 2020
FLETCHER, Regina Yvonne Regina Yvonne Fletcher, 53, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 31, 1967 in Atlanta, GA, Regina was a daughter of Diane Fletcher and the late Thomas L Fletcher. Regina, attended Christ the King Catholic School and St Pius X High School in Atlanta, GA. She was awarded a tennis scholarship to attend Furman University and was on the SE regional championship team. After graduation, she received her Masters in Higher Education Administration from the University of South Carolina, later to serve as Internship Coordinator at Furman University in Greenville, SC. She was a master gardener and lover of art; a world traveler, she taught English in the Czech Republic in the early 90s. She was born in Atlanta, but after college became a true New Yorker, as a resident of Brooklyn. She taught tennis to many in The Hamptons on Long Island, New York and received many titles, including Master Tennis Pro, from the Southampton Tennis Club. Regina is survived by her mother Diane LaBudde Fletcher; her brother Peter Fletcher, her sister Yvette Fletcher Sanders; nephews Colin and Oliver Sanders; many cousins,aunts and uncles. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305. Services will be private, but live streamed for those not in attendance. For viewing please go to www.cathedralctk.com. The burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Regina`s memory may be sent to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
