Regina Hawkins
HAWKINS, Regina


Regina "Reg" Trice Hawkins died October 6, 2020, at the age of 82. Reg was born in Macon, GA, and graduated from Emory in 1960. She was married to Dr. Jack Milton Hawkins for 51 years. She was a member of the Highlands Country Club, Capital City Club, Atlanta Junior League, the Atlanta Historical Society, and GA Women of Achievement. She was the author of Pioneer Lady of Flight; a biography in letters from her aunt, Hazel Jane Raines, the first female pilot in Georgia.

Reg loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and loved to dance. Reg cherished her many friends from Macon, Atlanta, Highlands and Thomaston. She will be remembered for her love of the Lake and Highlands where so many cherished memories were made.

She is survived by her children, Frankie Hawkins Hobbs, Jack Hawkins, Jr., Mark Hawkins, her six granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Trice Cemetery in Thomaston, GA, on Saturday, October 17th.

Fletcher Day Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2020.
