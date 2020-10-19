1/
Regina Tourial
TOURIAL, Regina Regina Tourial, age 99, of Atlanta, died on October 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Sidney and Susan Tourial, Sara Grosswald, Peggy Tourial, Danny and Annie Tourial, and David Tourial; sister, Marie Saffan, sister-in-law, Corrine Rousso, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Tourial, brothers, Morris and Jack, and son-in-law Morton Grosswald. She had 42 first cousins, whom she loved dearly and with whom she stayed in touch. Regina was born at Crawford Long hospital to Daniel and Sarah Rousso and was a graduate of Girls High. She was a dedicated life member of Congregation OrVeshalom, where she opened her home to OVS Sunday School, was an honorary Sisterhood President, and spearheaded the first OVS Hanukkah Bazar more than 50 years ago. An avid fan of old Hollywood movies, it was a highlight for her and Ralph to attend the premiere of "Gone With The Wind" at the Loew's Grand Theater in 1939. She was a proofreader for the Georgia State Senate for 40 years, and was a volunteer coordinator for DART (Dial-A-Ride Transportation, part of JFGA) even though she never drove a day in her life. She wrote songs and plays, loved to sing, and played canasta and Mahjong. She was a friend to anyone she ever met. Graveside services will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, October 20 with Rabbi Josh Hearshen officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Tourial Torah Fund at Congregation Or VeShalom or Jewish Home Life Communities. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
