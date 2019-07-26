Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive S.W
Atlanta, GA
Reginald BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Reginald Bernard Mr. Reginald Bernard Bennett of College Park, passed away on July 21, 2019. Celebration of Life for Mr. Reginald Bernard Bennett, will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive S.W Atlanta 30311. Rev. Damon P. Williams Pastor. Interment South View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 9 a.m- 9 p.m. and wake from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
