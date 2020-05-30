FORTNER, Jr., Reginald Cuthbert "RC" Reginald Cuthbert Fortner Jr. (RC), age 70, of Snellville, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. RC was the son of Reginald and Edith Fortner, and is survived by his son, Trey Fortner, his five siblings, Regina Butts, Deborah Thames, Tom Fortner, Brenda Harp and Linda Beegly, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. RC was born in Thomaston, GA before moving to Rome, GA and then living his later years in Snellville, GA. RC attended Berry College obtaining his Bachelors of Science. RC was a member of the Berry Singers, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Mount Zion Choir and the Sons of Jubal Choir. The viewing will take place at Mount Zion at 1 PM on June 1, with the memorial service beginning at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church. Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Services, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2020.