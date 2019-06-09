GRIMES, Reginald D. Mr. Reginald D. "Reggie" Grimes, age 91, of Social Circle passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born December 18, 1927 in Tarrant, Alabama to Grady and Hazel Lathem Grimes who have preceded him in death. Mr. Grimes served in the United States Army. He was an industrial engineer for General Motors working at Detroit, Lakewood, and Doraville. Mr. Grimes was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club and served as Treasurer. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing golf, and was a huge Auburn fan. Mr. Grimes was preceded in death by his wife Rose Mary Grimes and his son Alan Keith Grimes. He is survived by his daughter Susan Grimes of Marianna FL, his son and daughter-in-law Rex and Lody Grimes of Monroe, his grandsons Chris and Mike Lott, his great granddaughters Annika and Alyssa his nephew's Ab St. John of Andalusia, AL and Ron St. John of Panama City Beach, FL along with numerous other family and close friends. Memorial services for Mr. Grimes will be held a 3 o'clock Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Reverend Leah Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 12862 US Highway 278, Social Circle, GA 30025 or , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014 is in charge of the arrangements. A guest book may be signed on-line www.harwellfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary