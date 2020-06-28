Reginald Smith

SMITH, Reginald Hatcher "Ripp" Reginald (Ripp) Hatcher Smith,age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 21, 2020, in Asheville, NC. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Carter Pope and her daughter Reya Celeste Pope, and by his brother Furman Smith Jr. and his sister Lucy Smith Allouchery. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Junice Kulick and step-daughter Nicole Mischler. Ripp was a well known sculptor and painter and a moving spirit of the "I Am Home Art Project" bringing art to the homeless of Asheville. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Donations in Ripp's memory to the I Am Home Art Project would be appreciated. (www.iamhomeartproject.com).
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.