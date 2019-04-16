GOLDBERG, Renae Renae Erber Goldberg passed away on April 14, 2019. She was born in Atlanta in 1947 to Mary Karlick Erber (obm) and Leo Erber (obm). A proud second-generation native of Atlanta, she leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Edward, her adoring children Cari and Jonathan Newman and her beloved grandchildren, Aviv and Gavri Newman. An only child, Renae will also be missed by her large extended family in Atlanta, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and Israel, and by her family-by-marriage which she adopted as her own including siblings-in-law Herb and Phyllis Goldberg, and Sandy and Norma Goldberg. Renae was a graduate of Henry Grady High School and Dekalb College, and she attended The University of Tennessee. A consummate people person and an incredible organizer, she worked as office administrator for several businesses and non-profits in the Atlanta area, and as a founder and board member of Congregation B'nai Torah in Sandy Springs. Renae was a talented graphic design artist and entrepreneur, starting and running a successful typesetting and graphic design business. As a family cook, Renae filled many a satisfied belly with her home cooked food and baked goods. She loved nurturing and caring for others, whether it was with her sublime carrot casserole at countless holiday meals, or her patient, attentive ear in a conversation with a friend. Renae brought her larger-than-life personality into every room she entered, blending charm, class, and a terrific sense of humor. Renae and her husband Eddie took great pleasure in raising their daughter, building homes, and traveling to over 50 countries. Her greatest joys were her relationship with her daughter Cari and being Savta to her grandchildren, Aviv and Gavri; the love they each felt for each other was immediate, deep, and sustaining. Donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Torah Congregant Support Fund, The , Winship Cancer Center, or the . Graveside service will be held 9:30am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary