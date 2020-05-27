|
|
PAYTON, Retha Harris Ms. Retha Harris Payton, age 64, of McDonough, GA passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Payton and his girlfriend, Deirdre Harris, of McDonough, GA; daughter, Brianna Miller and her husband, Joseph, of Cleveland, GA; parents, Loy and Barbara Eidson Harris; brother, Michael Harris and his wife, Carla; grandchildren, Ian, Leiland, Ashlynn; nieces, Crista Kessinger, Heather Hamrick (Michael) and her children, Parker and Keaton. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park with Preacher Greg Morris Officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends (limited occupancy- 10 people at a time) Thursday afternoon from 12:00 until 1:30 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020