KERN, Retta Retta Shoun Kern gracefully slipped into the hands of God on the morning of October 24, 2019. Retta was born at Piedmont Hospital on April 19, 1935, the daughter of Retta Clark and Murray Chase Shoun. The Shouns brought their daughter home to what would be the very home where she took her last sweet breath. What a blessing. She attended Christ the King school and Washington Seminary, and continued on to Marymount College in New York. Rarely seen without a smile on her face, Retta enjoyed a multitude of friends, many of who date back to grammar school. With those friends, she loved a brisk game of tennis, a hand of bridge where she often "won the pot", a long walk, or lunch at California Pizza Kitchen. And truth be told, she loved anything with daughter Ann. Even in the midst of cancer, Ann and Retta could find a way to make a trip to Emory fun. Retta was a mother to many of Ann's friends. You know who you are. Retta loved her dogs over the years. From Brutus the big hearted, goofy Great Dane, to Muffin, who was a constant companion well into Retta's cancer journey which began in 2012. Retta was a devout parishoner of Christ the King Church, where she often walked for daily mass, and where she participated in a variety of ministries. A recent passion of Retta's was her involvement in her Wednesday bible study with Deep South Sisters. Finally, travel and family were probably her greatest passions; especially when the two were combined. Retta was preceded by her sister, Ann Shoun Stanton, earlier this year, and is survived by her daughter, Ann Carolin (Val), adored grandchildren John Valentine and Retta IV, nieces Retta Koch (Jack) and Murray Neale (Randy), nephew Walter (Stan) Stanton, Jr., (Nan) and their families. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson & Sons, Spring Hill, on Sunday, October 27, from 3 - 5 PM. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Cathedral on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 AM, with interment at Westview Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, P.O. Box 146 Johns Island, SC 29457.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 26, 2019
