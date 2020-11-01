1/
Reuben McDaniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reuben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUCK, Reuben McDaniel III"Dan"

Aged 58, passed unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Phuket, Thailand on August 31, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1962, in Madison, Georgia.

He grew up in Atlanta, where he attended public schools and The Westminster Schools; he attended All Saints Episcopal church. Dan graduated from Berry Academy in Rome, Georgia and went on to earn a degree from the University of Georgia in the field of communications.

He traveled to Asia soon after graduation and lived in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and most recently, Phuket, Thailand. Across Asia, he worked as a voice artist for major broadcasting companies, as well as a journalist, editor and standup comedian.

He and Normandy Lynn Madden, of Richmond, Virginia were married July 12, 2003 at Heritage Hall in Madison.

Dan is survived by his wife, Normandy, as well as his sister, Elisabeth Tuck Rose, his mother, Penelope Irby (Tuck) Lyle, his stepfather, Robert F. Lyle, and several stepbrothers and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved