Services
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
SEWELL, Reva Elaine Services for Reva Elaine Sewell Stephens of Atlanta will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at St. James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth, Georgia. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery in Forsyth, Georgia. Survivors include parents Oretha and David Sewell Jr.; brothers, Dr. Alvin Sewell (Sharmila) and David Sewell III (Pam); sister, Davita Foster (Trey) and other relatives and friends. Freeman Funeral Home in Forsyth, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
