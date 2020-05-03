Services
FRIEDLANDER, Rhoda Rhoda Bernice Friedlander, 85, of Dunwoody, died May 1, 2020. Rhoda Friedlander was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her life caring for others more than she did herself. A humble, nurturing, strong willed woman, she was the true definition of our matriarch. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin Friedlander; children, Brett Friedlander (Karen), Andrew Friedlander (Leah Ward), Laura Newman (Timmy), David Friedlander (Jodi); grandchildren, Erika and Paul Friedlander, Lia, Kimbra and Clara Friedlander, Sara Rose Speigner, Matthew Newman, Paige Levine, Carly E. Lee, Ezra Newman; 4 great-grandchildren, and brother, Milton Brenner (Marlene). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta. Interment services will be held privately at Arlington Memorial Park with a memorial service held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
