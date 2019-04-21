|
MARTIN, Rhoda On Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the calmness of the morning, Rhoda Miller Martin gained her wings. Rhoda was born to the late Houser Alexander Miller and Ida Louise Miller on July 3, 1938 in Raleigh, North Carolina She leaves to celebrate her memory daughters Rachel Martin and Elizabeth Davis (Kenneth); grandchildren KJ. and Kristina; father of her children, Clarence T Martin; siblings Isaac Miller (Rose) and Elizabeth Miller; niece Klancy Miller. Rhoda will be missed by a host of family and friends. Memorial services will be held April 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road S.W., Atlanta at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of the following organizations: Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (https://wilpf.org/donate); Fisk University (https://connect.fisk.edu/donate); Spelman College (https://www.spelman.edu/giving/ways-to-give).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019