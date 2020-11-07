1/
Rhona Landis
LANDIS (KOPLIN), Rhona

Rhona Koplin Landis, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Rhona joins her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Landis, her beloved son, Alan Landis, her parents, Ida and Pinchas Koplin, her sister, Natalie Berkman, and brother, Beryl Koplin. As the heart and soul of her family, she will live on through her children, Kerry and Linda Landis, Dr. Evan Landis and David Herndon, and Ritchie Crownfield, as well as her grandchildren, Lori and Matthew Spett, Rabbi Pinchas and Naomi Landis, Michael and Dr. Rebecca Landis, and Bonnie Dowling and Andrew Boyink, and great-grandchildren, Parker and Finely Spett, Ayala, Moshe Abba, Talia, Leora, Zahava, Nathan, and Presley Landis, and Capers Dowling Boyink. Her thoughtful elegance inspired and touched all she met. She will be remembered with great love and her presence missed by all who knew her.

Graveside services to be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:30 PM, on November 8, 2020, for additional information regarding funeral and shiva arrangements please see https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Weinstein Hospice, CURE childhood cancer/Lauren's Run, or Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS foundation. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
