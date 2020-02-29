|
|
MERCER (BENNETT), Rhonda Rhonda Bennett Mercer age 57 passed away February 25, 2020. She was survived by her husband Roy Mercer of Loganville, Parents Willis & Martha Crowe Bennett and her three children, Charles Russell Holley Jr. (Patty), Ryan Mercer, Nicholas Mercer (Brandi). One sister Robin Rice (W.C.). and 4 grandchildren Charlie Holley, Carlie Holley, Jillian Mercer and Bryce Mercer. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday March 1st at Wages and Sons Funeral Home 1040 Main St., Stone Mountain, Ga., with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Adam Southerland officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday February 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel. Online condolences may be viewed at www.wagesandsons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020