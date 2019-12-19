Services
HEISING, Riccarda Riccarda Heising passed away peacefully in her home on December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Riccarda is survived by her husband, Faiz; her two children, Adam (Tanya) and Sarah; her father, Dewey Heising; her brother, Warren Heising (Regina); her aunts, Nella Deboni, Maryann Graves, and Katie Heising; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded by her mother, Erna Heising. Riccarda Nella Heising was born on October 10, 1955 in Trieste, Italy. After Italy, she spent time living in Mexico City, Fargo, Jersey City, San Diego, and Washington, DC. Riccarda went on to graduate with honors from Johns Hopkins University and later attained a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, graduating magna cum laude. She settled in Atlanta, where she raised a family and practiced law for over thirty years. Riccarda was a beautiful soul who loved to travel, read, laugh, and learn. She was a loving wife and mother, supportive friend, and earnest confidante. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Riccarda's life will be held at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, on Friday, December 20, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to METAvivor: Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Awareness and Support (https://www.metavivor.org)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019
