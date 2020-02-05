|
|
ADAMS, Jr., Richard Walter Richard Walter Adams Jr., 69, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday evening, 02/01/ 2020. Born January 13th, 1951, he was the son of Richard and Jean Adams. Richard was a true Renaissance man. While his 30-year energy industry career took advantage of his Vanderbilt University Physics degree; his hobbies allowed his creativity to shine through. A master craftsman, he built everything from a family home, telescope, heirloom quality furniture, and intricately designed exotic wood boxes. His love of music ranged from Avant guard jazz, classic rock, to flamenco; which led him to learning the guitar with the same dedication and skill as everything else. A quick glance around his home displays his greatest love: knowledge. Surrounded by books on every topic, no answer or skill was further than a few pages away. Richard is survived by his wife Roxane Hettinger, sister Jeanne Adams, daughter Amanda Adams, and son Richard Adams III and his wife Christy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean, and his brother, Billie. Donations may be made to support the Northside Hospital Blood & Marrow Transplant Program https://give.northside.com/donatebmtransplantprogram/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020