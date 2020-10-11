1/
Richard Armstrong
ARMSTRONG, Richard Harris Richard Harris Armstrong, 66, of Woodstock, Georgia died in the early morning hours on October 4, 2020. He had very recently been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Richard is survived by his son Travis Clay Armstrong, daughter in law Michelle Armstrong and grandchildren Kaycee Arlene Armstrong, Troy Michael Armstrong and Richard Harris Armstrong III. The bereaved include his brothers Ed and Ken Armstrong and sisters Barbara Melton And Catherine Sale. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Catherine Armstrong of Roswell and his son Richard Harris Armstrong Jr. Rick was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family boating, fishing and laughing. As a single father Rick wanted to be available to his sons. He worked with the Cherokee County School district driving school buses. He was a special favorite of the students on his routes. He was funny and made them laugh. He treated the students with respect and made each feel special. He was respected by his colleagues and superiors. Rick was a big, fun Teddy Bear. Always kind with a constant sweet smile. He was dearly loved and will be bitterly missed. Rick's son Travis and his wife Michelle will be hosting a Celebration of his life at 505 Fairway Dr. Woodstock, Ga 30189 at 12 Noon October 17, 2020. This will be a time to share memories, support each other in our grief and share a meal in his honor.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
