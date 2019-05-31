Richard Matthews Bassett, age 74, died peacefully on May 29 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was diagnosed 23 years ago, but lived many of those years to the fullest before the disease finally started taking its toll. He was born in Buffalo, New York in 1945, graduated from the University of Buffalo and worked in data automation, first in the U.S. Air Force and later for Honeywell Corporation and Northrop Grumman. He was married to his wife Mary Louise for 52 years and together they raised a daughter Amy Marie (McAlister) and two sons, Daniel and Bryan. The Bassetts lived in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia for 27 years. As the children were growing up, Richard spent much of his time outside of work as a coach and scout leader. His devotion to family was a big part of his life. The vacations and birding made for wonderful memories for the family. When the children were grown, he and Mary Louise spent many happy weekends traveling to folk festivals and birding in lovely outdoor locations around the country. They moved to Atlanta in 2007 to be closer to family. Richard is survived by his wife, his sister Pam, three children, and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1st, at 11am at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2089 Ponce De Leon Ave NE in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019