|
|
BRAUSS, Richard Charles Mr. Richard Charles Brauss, age 61, of McDonough, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, loving husband of 28 years to Elaine (Seay) Brauss. Rick was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Carl and Mary Alice Brauss. Rick loved spending time with his family, boating and fishing on Lake Oconee. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, and was known for his pizza and BBQ. Rick retired from AT&T / Lucent Technologies and was currently employed at FedEx as a Ramp Agent. He loved his job with FedEx and the people he worked with. In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his children Jason (Erin) Brauss of Wentzville, MO and Debbie (Ken) Compton of McDonough; grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin, and Tyler Brauss; siblings: Carla (Thomas) Barnhart of O'Fallon, MO, Robert (Jo Ann) Brauss of Florissant, MO, and Lisa (Dirk) Krueger of Wentzville, MO; brother-in-law: Rusty (Judy) Seay of Locust Grove; sister-in-law: Martye (Mark) Alling of Locust Grove; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving mother-in-law: Dorothy "Dot" Seay; and brother-in-law: Dirk Krueger. A Memorial service will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with Pastor Dave Riley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019