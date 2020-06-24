Richard Buerkle
BUERKLE, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Buerkle, Rochester NY native, Atlantan for over 40 years, Villanova alum, two-time Olympian, local teacher and track coach, endless runner, seeker, often unreliable, always entertaining, lover of life, especially his wife, has passed away from Multiple System Atrophy. Private interment. Life celebration forthcoming pending vaccine. Dick is survived by his wife, Jean, his children, Gabe (Hope), Lily (Eric Geshekter), and Tera Buerkle, grandchildren, Rose and Mae Geshekter, August and Emmett Buerkle, 7 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Respite Care Atlanta, 2715 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305, and the Cathedral of Christ the King Hispanic Ministry, 2699 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 24, 2020.
June 23, 2020
Inspiration as a person and a teammate at Villanova......it was my pleasure to know you....your memory lives on
david sheridan
Friend
June 23, 2020
So sorry to read about Dick in the paper today (Tuesday, June 23, 2020.) Rob and I remember well when you, Jean, and Dick lived in Rochester and we remember your first child. Our deepest sympathy to you Jean and your family.
Ellen Lerner
Friend
June 23, 2020
We are thinking of your family and sending our love and prayers. Our daughter, Maggie, has talked so fondly of Lily over the years. Your father sounds amazing, Lily. He no doubt leaves you with wonderful memories.
Love, Meg and Frank Moye
Meg and Frank Moye
Friend
