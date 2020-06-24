Richard Buerkle

BUERKLE, Richard "Dick" Richard "Dick" Buerkle, Rochester NY native, Atlantan for over 40 years, Villanova alum, two-time Olympian, local teacher and track coach, endless runner, seeker, often unreliable, always entertaining, lover of life, especially his wife, has passed away from Multiple System Atrophy. Private interment. Life celebration forthcoming pending vaccine. Dick is survived by his wife, Jean, his children, Gabe (Hope), Lily (Eric Geshekter), and Tera Buerkle, grandchildren, Rose and Mae Geshekter, August and Emmett Buerkle, 7 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Respite Care Atlanta, 2715 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305, and the Cathedral of Christ the King Hispanic Ministry, 2699 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305.



