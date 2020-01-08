|
|
BYRNE, Richard James Rogerson Richard James Rogerson Byrne passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. In a testament to his character, his spirits never dampened and he fought bravely. Dr. Byrne was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard, and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving 17 years. His passions were practicing medicine and his family. He loved all things about airplanes, especially warplanes, collected model trains and loved watching Braves baseball. He was a member of the North Atlanta O Gauge Train Club and enjoyed the friendships that he made there. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gries, his four children, Christina (Billy) Tice, Susan (Scott) Casmer, Jim (Keri) Byrne, and Kathryn (John) Rennie. He had 8 loving grandchildren, Liam, Kiara, Katelyn, Carson, Coco, Jordyn, Megan, and Hunter. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Maryanne and his oldest son, Richard. A funeral will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Jan. 13, at 11 AM, which will be followed by interment at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Visitation will be at Sandy Springs Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 5 PM - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020