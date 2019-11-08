|
|
CHILCUTT, Richard Alan Richard Alan Chilcutt, born September 19, 1934, son of the late Walter and Lulu Chilcutt, in Wilmington, Delaware, graduated P. S. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware, Newark, DE with a Mechanical Engineering degree, then joined Ingersoll-Rand Company, eventually residing in Atlanta. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita, 58 years Nov. 25, their sons, Jeffrey of Atlanta, and Keith and his partner, Rafael Gracia, M.D., of Cumberland, Rhode Island, sister Joanne Porter of Cumberland, MD, sister-in-law, Leslie (Harold) Boling of Albany, GA and a niece and nephews. If there is a choir in Heaven, Dick will surely be seeking an audition for he truly loved to sing. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Craddock Center, 185 Fred Craddock Dr., Cherry Log, Georgia 30522.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019