CROSS, Richard Master Sergeant Richard "Dick" W. Cross, US Army Retired, age 78, of Conyers, GA passed away peacefully at his home on September 27, 2019. Born in Manassas, VA, Dick joined the US Army at 17. He served 20 years, mostly in the EOD (Explosive Ordinance Division) including 1 tour in Vietnam. After retiring from the Army, he had a second career of 20 years in the movie and TV industry as a Special Effects Coordinator. He and his wife Gayle ran Dick Cross SFX working for 7 years on "In The Heat of the Night" and many other TV shows and movies. After retiring from the movie industry, he enjoyed delivering expedited freight and travelling the country in an RV visiting his many friends and relatives. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, a decent golfer, a great story teller and friend to many. He will be missed by all, including his beloved little dog Scooter. He was preceded in death by his parents, 9 siblings and daughter Pam Cross. He is survived by his wife Gayle, his ex-wife Irene, daughter Tammy (Ernie) Underwood, step daughters Jennifer (Zachary) George and Elizabeth (Nathan) Williams; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 1 sister. A living memorial was held at his home in July. Burial of the cremains will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019