|
|
DELONG, Richard L. February 28, 1963 May 13, 2020 Richard Delong passed away at his resident on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mr. DeLong was a retired educator who loved history and taught hundreds of students thought out the years at Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He was a 1981 graduate of Central High school and earned three degrees from the University of West Georgia. In addition to his love of history he dedicated his life to shape note (Sacred Harp) music a traditional form of congregational and social singing dating back to 18th century England. Mr. Delong taught singing schools across the nation and internationally to promote the tradition of the art form. In 2004, he sang with a group featured on the soundtrack of Cold Mountain and performed at the Oscars later that year. He also performed his craft in the 2012 production of Lawless. Mr. DeLong was primitive Baptist by faith and a member of the Carrollton Lodge [email protected] #69. He is preceded in death by his father Harold DeLong , his paternal grandparents Albert and Dollie DeLong, maternal grandparents Lucille Thomas and Alfred Thackston. He is survived by his mother, Janette DeLong and bother Larry Joe (Shannon Cox) DeLong. Aunt and Uncles: Faye Gaydon and Jerry Fields; Peggy and Verl Walter; Billy and Becky Thacktson; Randy and Robin Thackston. Cousins: Tina and Stacey Cantrell; Thomas Gaydon; Howard and Drena Gaydon; Connie Nash and Joe Walter and other extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Holly Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bremen GA with Elder Jesse Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Janice Paulk, 626 Stinson St., Centre, AL 35960. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020