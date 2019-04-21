DURRETT, Richard Lamar Richard Lamar Durrett of Morin Heights, Quebec, died on April 8, 2019. Lamar, son of T. J. (Tom) Durrett, Jr. and Clarisse Glass Durrett, was born in Atlanta, Ga. on May 16, 1939. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Foote Durrett, a son, Robert Patton Durrett (Carolyn Hund Durrett) of Omaha, Neb., two sisters, Clarissa Strickland and Nan Durrett, both of Atlanta, and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Lamar Durrett, Jr. (Kelly Neumon Durrett) of Dallas, Texas, and a brother, Thomas Jackson Durrett, III of Buford, Ga. Lamar's childhood was spent in Tate, Ga. The family relocated to Atlanta when he was a senior in high school. He was a proud graduate of Auburn University and has remained a loyal alumnus, avidly following Auburn football for more than 50 years. He also served on the University's Research Advisory Council under the provost for five years. After graduation, he served as an artillery officer of the United States Army in Germany for more than two years. Proudly serving his country was Lamar's great privilege. In 1966, at the end of his tour of duty, he received the Army Commendation Medal in recognition of his service. He had a distinguished 32-year career in commercial aviation, serving in officer positions at Delta Airlines, Continental Airlines and Air Canada. During his tenure at Air Canada, he served as co-chair of Centraive (United Way) in Montreal. He retired in 1999. Lamar and Barbara spent their retirement years just North of Montreal in Morin Heights, Quebec, in the beautiful Lower Laurentian area. One of the most memorable highlights of his retirement years was a trip with his son, Robert, to view the sites and cemeteries associated with D-Day and the Invasion of Normandy. Throughout his life, Lamar showed great love for his family, his country and Auburn University. He lived a life of honor, integrity and generosity. A funeral mass will be Saturday, April 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, where Lamar and his family were active members when they lived in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a in memory of Mr. Durrett. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary