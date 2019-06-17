Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Richard E. HANSEN Sr.

Richard E. HANSEN Sr. Obituary
HANSEN, Sr., Richard E. Richard E. Hansen, Sr., age 89, of St. George Village in Roswell. GA, died June 15, 2019. A Navy Veteran, he was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Louise Lloyd Hansen. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sandy Springs Chapel at 12 p.m. Rev. Kim McGarr will officiate. Interment will follow in Douglasville City Cemetery, Douglasville, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 17, 2019
