FELKER, Richard Reeves Born August 25, 1929 in Monroe, GA to Anne Graham Reeves Felker and Paul McDaniel Felker, Richard died peacefully at his home on October 31, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Paul McDaniel Felker Jr and Jere Leake Felker, daughter-in-law Debbie Weeks Felker and granddaughter Jennifer Carson King. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rebecca White Felker; his children Richard Reeves Felker, Jr and Betty Felker King (Rob); grandchildren Allison Felker Hedgecoth (Charlie), Reeves Elliott Felker and Sarah Hatcher Felker, Wilson Church King (Holly), Abbie King Finlayson (Ryan), Carter Felker King (Katie) and Parker Stone King (Jenny); and great-grandchildren Montana and Nathan Hedgecoth, Smith, Carson and Payton Finlayson, Leslie Ann King, Harper and Reeves King, and Miles and Vera King. Richard was an outstanding athlete and president of the student body at Darlington School. At Vanderbilt University, he was president of the student union, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and elected "Bachelor of Ugliness" (Most Outstanding Man on Campus). After college, he began an impressive business and civic career in Atlanta with Equitable Securities and Robinson-Humphrey Co, later founding both Financial Services Corporation and Richard Felker Company / RFC Realty. Over the years, Richard was active with Mayor Ivan Allen's Community Relations Commission, Central Atlanta Progress, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, , Darlington School and Vanderbilt University. Three places in particular were very special to Richard: First Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and a Stephens Minister; Piedmont Driving Club, where he was a steady and popular presence on the tennis court and in the locker room; and Lake Rabun, where "G-Daddy" enjoyed many years in a wonderful cove with Becky and four generations of Felkers and Kings. Richard will be remembered by family and friends for his leadership, his love and devotion, and by all as a man of uncommon integrity and strength of character. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5th at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. A church reception will follow the service. A private family burial will take place in his hometown of Monroe, GA. Memorial gifts in Richard's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019