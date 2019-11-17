Services
GRIMES, Richard Richard A. "Dick" Grimes, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.) of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2019, at the age of 90. Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Robert and Mary Mildred Grimes. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert H. Grimes and his wife, June Grimes; his sister, Leila Jackson; and his niece, Robin Jackson. During his 22 years of service as a Chemical Corps officer in the United States Army he served two tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Soldier's Medal for heroism, and also served a tour as an exchange officer with Her Majesty's Armed Forces in the United Kingdom. Dick earned his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Georgia, where he also lettered in track and cross country under Olympic running legend "Spec" Towns. He then went on to earn his Master's degree from the arch-rival Georgia Tech. After Dick's retirement from the military he went on to be a college professor of Business and Economics, as well as a real estate broker. But among the jobs he enjoyed most was officiating high school football, which he did for over 40 years. Lt. Col. Grimes is survived by his wife, Ann Grimes; children Greg Grimes, Julianne Varner (Duane) and their children Greg Varner (Kelly), Allan Varner, Alaina Clemons (Kieron), Melissa Lowe (Andre), Eric Varner and Abigail Varner; Frank Grimes; Mary Ann Beyers (Chris) and their children Austin, Virginia and William; brothers Jim Grimes (Betty Wayne) and John Grimes (Sandy). Dick, who was lovingly known as "BaBa" to his grandchildren, will be greatly missed by the entire family. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with The Rev. Dr. John Beyers officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18th, from 6 until 8 PM, as well as on Tuesday, November 19th, from 9 until 10 AM, at the funeral home. Those who wish to do so may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors.
