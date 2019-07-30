|
Richard Grover Rhodes, who was known for his work on behalf of LGBTQ causes, died July 21, 2019 of complications from a stroke. He was 81. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. August 3, 2019 at the Spiritual Living Center of Atlanta, 3107 Clairmont Rd., Suite A. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at the Hideaway Bar in Ansley Mall, 1544 Piedmont Ave. N.E.
In 1993 Rhodes became the first openly LGBTQ chair of the DeKalb Democratic Party. He was a founding member of SAGE (Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders) in Atlanta and the Atlanta Prime Timers, a social group for age 40 and older gay and bisexual men. He also co-founded the LGBTQ Archives and Special Collections Committee.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Georgia in Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 30, 2019