HALE, Richard Clark June 3, 1953 - April 1, 2020 Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Freda; his son Brian Hale, wife Kathleen, children Ashlynn and Kassidy, daughter Amanda Reifinger, husband Donovan, children Weston and Veronica, daughter Keri Applegate, husband Craig, children Marley and Devyn. His brothers Robert Baker Hale, Ronald Larry Hale, Joel Alan Hale who all live in the Atlanta area. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Baker and Jane Louella Clark Hale. Rick was Born in Atlanta, GA and a proud Southerner. He graduated from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, TN where he met his beloved wife, Freda. Rick's career started in Hinsdale, Illinois where he worked in Human Resources at Hinsdale SDA Hospital from 1975-1980. He worked at Smyrna Hospital 1981-1987 and moved his family to Highlands Ranch, CO in 1988 to open Littleton Adventist Hospital and be the first CEO from 1989-1994. He was CEO of Porter Memorial Hospital and Littleton Hospital from 1995-1996. Senior Vice President for Managed Care Centura Health from 1996-1997. He was Partner in PhyLink Group, LLC from 1997-2001. Chief Operating Officer for Sloans Lake Managed Care from 2001-2003. President and CEO HMS Colorado from 2004-2006. Vice President Ambulatory Development for Centura Health South Denver Group from 2012 to 2016. He was Senior Vice President of Business Development for OnPoint Medical Group October 2017 till his death. Rick was an accomplished golfer, grill master, and boatsman. Rick always said "The most important thing in life is family" and lived his life accordingly. He was a passionate supporter of our armed forces and particularly the "" and helping families at "St. Jude Children's Research".
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020