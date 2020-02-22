|
HEWATT, Jr., Richard Hewatt, Richard F. Jr., 82, passed, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A resident of Big Canoe, he was born June 2, 1937 to the late Richard F. Hewatt, Sr. and Sarah Pauline Hewatt at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. Mr. Hewatt was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Arlene Hewatt and his brother, Charles W. Hewatt. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jane C. Hewatt, his sister Joyce Ledford, his daughters, Paula Hewatt Young and Kathy Hewatt Shamblen, his sons, Richard C. Hewatt (Kathy), Dennis W. Hewatt (Linda), and Tim D. Hewatt (Dolly) all from metro Atlanta, his eleven grandchildren (Christie, Michelle, Lauren, Calvin, Michael, Corey, Amanda, Timothy, Tiffany, Tristen, and Barbara), his eight great-grandchildren (Grayson, Bentlee, Shelby, Annabelle, Callie, Jackson, Cal, and Nora), and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Sunday, February 23, 2 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross in the Chapel, with visitation on Saturday, February 22, from 5 to 7 PM, and Sunday, February 23, from 12 to 2 PM. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020