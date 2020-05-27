|
HICKMAN, Richard Carr Richard Carr Hickman, age 89, passed away at Emory University Hospital in the early hours of May 22, 2020 from complications associated with Parkinson's disease. Though he spent a fruitful career spanning four decades in cable television, Richard's enduring loves were God, his beloved wife Barbara, his large family and his church. A native of Webster County, West Virginia, Richard was born on March 5, 1931, the eldest of five children born to Andrew and Marjorie Hickman. His father died when Richard was only six, an event which obliged him to learn early on about the importances of family and of shouldering responsibilities and hard work. Richard graduated from East Fairmont High School where, as a senior, he became acquainted with Barbara Post, who was to become his lifelong sweetheart and devoted wife of 58 years. Their courtship began in earnest after Richard joined the Navy and began sending her troves of letters while on board the U.S.S. Midway, deployed north of the Arctic Circle. Richard's experience as an Aviation electronics technician in the Navy led to his employment with Fairmont TV & Cable in 1953, first as a lineman bringing television access to remote areas of West Virginia. In 1965, Richard was hired by Cox Communications. He and his family moved to Atlanta where they soon found a "second home" as active members of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. Richard left Cox in 1980 and, together with four partners, formed Metrovision, an independent cable company which took him throughout the country to oversee the design and installation of new cable systems in major U.S. cities. After retiring in the mid 90's, Richard and Barbara traveled much of the world together, hand in hand, setting foot on six continents. Throughout his life, Richard held many key lay positions at Chamblee Methodist, as well as serving on the Board of the Foundation for Evangelism of the United Methodist Church. Richard and Barbara made significant contributions to Simpsonwood Conference Center, the Foundation for Evangelism and Wesley Woods. For his outstanding efforts on behalf of Christian Evangelism, Richard received the prestigious Denman Award in 2014, given to United Methodist clergy and lay persons for lives and work exemplifying the teachings of Jesus. Modest and unassuming throughout, Richard and Barbara understood that gracious acts of kindness and generosity were their own rewards, and they always accounted life's blessings as arising from God. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, his parents as well as his four siblings. He is survived by his five children: Debbie Hall (George), Kathy Healy (Michael), Sally Feldman (Dale), Mark Hickman (Brad Sherrill) and Suzanne Blanchard (Paul). Richard is also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A committal service will be held for the family at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, Rev. Eric Lee presiding. A public celebration of Richard's life will be held at a safer and more appropriate time. Should you wish to honor this remarkable, dedicated man's life in a special way, the family invites you to make a donation to Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee, 30341. (chambleeumc.org)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020