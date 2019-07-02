HUGHES Sr., Richard Earl Richard Earl Hughes, Sr. was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to Edward Allen Hughes, Sr. and Virginia Hughes on February 11, 1945. Shortly after he was born, he moved with his family to Burlington, North Carolina where he attended Walter M. Williams High School. Later he attended Appalachian State College. Richard leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Frances R. Hughes; and children, Virginia H. Means and spouse, Jeff; Richard E. Hughes, Jr., and spouse, Tonya; Brittany A. Bennett, and spouse, Jeff; and Holly H. Mulcay. He was an amazing "Pops" to Bo Hughes, Taylor Hughes, Grant Means, Tyler Means, Reed Mulcay, Ansley Mulcay, Jackson Mulcay, Rachel Bennett, Karissa Bennett, Joshua Bennett, Benjamin Bennett, Jonah Bennett, Lily Bennett, Josiah Bennett, and Nathaniel Bennett. He was also a great-grandfather "Pops" to Alyssa Hughes, Peyton Hughes, and Colton Hughes. Richard worked for 20 years of his life in Restaurant Management, Regional Director, and ownership, and then moved to real estate owner and property manager of both private and commercial property for almost 30 years. His passion was serving on the Georgia State Defense Force, USO Lilburn Co-Op, and 82nd Infantry. He loved the United States of America, and found much pleasure in serving the troops as they came through the Atlanta airport, and assisted them with various humanitarian missions and projects. Richard was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, happy and positive attitude, and an amazing servant's heart. He leaves a tremendous legacy of love in the hearts of his family and friends. Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, and burial to follow immediately after at Decatur City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's memory be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or visit their website: woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019