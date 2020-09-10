IVY, Richard William Richard William Ivy, dear friend and father, passed away on Wednesday, August 26 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his two daughters, Erin Hill and Andrea Cantrell and their families, as well as his father, Reno Ivy, and stepmother, Suzanne Ivy. Born in Saint Louis, Missouri on November 2, 1952 to the late Delores "Dee" Powers and Reno Ivy, Richard loved the water, animals, and nature from the beginning of his life to the very end. He was happiest water skiing, boating, hiking, and gardening with his dogs by his side. Richard spent much of his life in Atlanta, Georgia where he graduated from Lakeside High School and Georgia Institute of Technology, built his career as a Hardware Engineer, and raised his two girls with his ex-wife and friend, Catherine Ivy. He was thrilled to be able to relocate permanently to his home on Lake Hartwell in 2006 where he made many dear friends. A proud and vocal environmentalist, Richard was a beloved member of The Sierra Club and The South Carolina Native Plant Society where he was known for his dry wit, enthusiasm, and generosity. As a Master Gardener with an encyclopedic knowledge of native plants and invasive species, he always stopped to smell the flowers and led educational nature hikes across the Southeast. Richard was also an active member of the Oconee County Democratic Party, the Democratic Party of South Carolina, and the Drinking Liberals Club. His absence will be sorely felt by fellow members of each of these organizations. His girls, whom he taught to drive boats, use power tools, and ride horses, will remember how proud he was to be their daddy. His grandchildren will remember their "Pop" for his great hugs and his absolute, unconditional love. His friends will remember his incredible intelligence, his tremendous heart, his strong convictions, and his adamance about standing up for the little guy. In light of the ongoing global pandemic services will be held at a later time. We invite all who knew and loved Richard to join us this upcoming spring for a celebration of his life by the water where he most enjoyed spending his time. Please email andreaivy@gmail.com or erinivyhill@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to The Sierra Club.



