|
|
LACKEY, Richard Clark "Dick" Richard "Dick" Clark Lackey of Duluth, Georgiadiedpeacefully surrounded by members of his familyonAugust 1, 2019, at the age of80 years old. Heis survived byhis wife, Jo Bray Lackey; sons, Richard Clark Lackey, Jr. and his wife, Malinda, Joel Bray Lackey and his wife, Pam; sister, Nora Baxter and her husband, Carl; grandchildren Nicole Goldsmith and her husband, Chris, Erica Watson and her husband, Avery, Austin Lackey, Payton Lackey, Emmaline Michael and Camille Michael; great-granddaughter, Bray Elizabeth Goldsmith. He will also be missed by his brother-in-law, Dean Bray, Jr. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dickwas born on September 29, 1938,in Mt. Airy, North CarolinatoAmos Clark Lackey and Leota Stephens Lackey.He graduated from TheGeorgia Institute of Technology with a degree inIndustrial Management.He marriedJo Bray, his high school sweetheart and friend since first grade,in 1960. He began his career in banking and finance at Trust Company of Georgiaas acollector and advanced to the position of branch manager. He later became president of Northeast Bank before joining Engineered Concepts Incorporated as comptroller, where he later advanced to the position of president and worked for 25 years until his retirement. His children and grandchildren remember him as a wise, kind and supportive father and grandfather. He was passionate about his family, attended virtually every event they participated in, and always encouraged them to pursue their individual goals. As a 40-year resident of Berkeley Lake, he was active in the community and was a longtime member of both Norcross and Simpsonwood United Methodist Churches. Prior to living in Berkeley Lake, he had also been a member of Druid Hills United Methodist and St. James United Methodist. He was agenerous and witty individual with an affinity for collecting cars, everything from vintage to more modern sports cars. He was an astute businessman, very personable, and a friend to many. His family and friends love to tell stories of his skill playing pool and ping pong,since he so enjoyed beating anyone that was willing to play him. A celebration of his life is scheduled for10:30 AM atMt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, GA, with visitation to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restoration Atlanta, 2836 Springdale Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30315 or at Restorationatl.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019